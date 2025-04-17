Even if you're a steak snob, you've probably at least been in the presence of a bottle of A.1. sauce.

But have you ever considered why the sauce has such a basic-yet-odd name?

History Of A1 Sauce Explained

For as long as I can remember growing up, my family always had a glass bottle of A.1. sauce in our fridge. Only, I don't remember a single time when we ever had steak for dinner.

Instead (judge all you want here), we would put it on things like burgers or even pizza. I contend to this day that it is better on a slice of frozen pizza than a nicely cooked steak.

The brand has stood the test of time, no matter how many times people try to shame others for "ruining" their "perfectly good steak" when using it.

According to Eater, the legacy of A.1. dates all the way back to 1824 when it was developed by a cook who was working for King George IV.

"A.1. lives in the strata of flavorings called brown sauces, influenced by chutneys in India and adopted by the British as something to cover the flavor of old foul and meat," Eater says in describing the sauce's history.

Maybe you should give the sauce a little more respect now that you know it is a condiment of kings.

Why Is It Called A.1.?

If there was a full-fledged marketing team behind the sauce when it was invented, you might assume that the A.1. moniker was used to make sure it was first on all lists. Much like how there were so many A-Plus and AA Towing businesses that popped up in the 1980s.

But this was the 1920s, and King George IV didn't need a team of professionals to name his favorite sauce. Instead, Sporked.com says the king simply declared the sauce would be called "A.1."

That moment was even depicted in a print ad in the early 1900s that featured a chef presenting King George IV with a bottle on a platter.

Today, A.1. is still closely associated with steak even though its parent company, Kraft Heinz, dropped the phrase "steak sauce" from its label in 2014.

"Staying on top of consumer trends, Kraft Heinz Company saw a downtick in beef consumption and wanted their rebrand to convey a wide appeal," Tasting Table reports about the absence of "steak" on A.1. bottles.

See, maybe you should try it on pizza after all.