Yes Adds Live Concerts and Rarities to ‘The Yes Album’ Box Set

Yes will release an expanded box set edition of their breakthrough 1971 LP The Yes Album on Nov. 24.

The Super Deluxe edition of the album will contain four CDs, a Blu-ray disc and a vinyl LP. In addition to new stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos mixes from Steven Wilson, the set will also include Wilson's previously released 2014 remix, instrumental versions of all six of the album's songs and tracks from two previously unreleased 1971 concerts.

"The Yes Album represents to me the invention of 70's Yes," guitarist Steve Howe said in a press release announcing the news. "This was aided by leaving outside material off the record and heavily investing in the influences we brought together, particularly the arrangement skills and utilizing the available best technology. Our adventurism shows in the originality of the music and lyrics, as none of us had done anything quite like this before."

When Was The Yes Album Released?

Originally released in February 1971, The Yes Album was the first Yes record to include all original songs, including fan favorites such as "Yours Is No Disgrace," "Starship Trooper" and "I've Seen All Good People."

READ MORE: The Story of Yes' Breakthrough Moment on 'The Yes Album'

Yes released their 23rd album, Mirror to the Sky, in May and are currently making their way across the U.S. on their Classic Tales of Yes tour.

Yes, 'The Yes Album' Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album 2023 Remaster

1. “Yours Is No Disgrace”

2. “Clap”

3. “Starship Trooper”

a. “Life Seeker”

b. “Disillusion”

c. “Würm”

4. “I’ve Seen All Good People”

a. “Your Move”

b. “All Good People”

5. “A Venture”

6. “Perpetual Change”

Disc Two: Steven Wilson 2014 Remix and Instrumentals

1. “Yours Is No Disgrace”

2. “Starship Trooper”

a. “Life Seeker”

b. “Disillusion”

c. “Würm”

3. “I’ve Seen All Good People”

a. “Your Move”

b. “All Good People”

4. “A Venture”

5. “Perpetual Change”

6. “Yours Is No Disgrace” – Instrumental

7. “Starship Trooper” – Instrumental

a. “Life Seeker”

b. “Disillusion”

c. “Würm”

8. “I’ve Seen All Good People” – Instrumental

a. “Your Move”

b. “All Good People”

9. “A Venture” – Instrumental

10. “Perpetual Change” – Instrumental

Disc Three: Rarities

1. “Your Move” – Single Version (2023 Remaster)

2. “Starship Trooper: Life Seeker” – Single Version (2023 Remaster)

3. “Clap” – Studio Version (2023 Remaster)

4. “A Venture” – Extended Mix (2023 Remaster)

5. “Yours Is No Disgrace” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

6. “Clap” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

7. “Starship Trooper” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

a. “Life Seeker”

b. “Disillusion”

c. “Würm”

8. “I’ve Seen All Good People” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

a. “Your Move”

b. “All Good People”

9. “A Venture” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

10. “Perpetual Change” – Mono Version (2023 Remaster)

11. “Starship Trooper: Life Seeker” – Alternate Take (Instrumental) *

12. “I’ve Seen All Good People” – Early Take

a. “Your Move”

b. “All Good People”

13. “Yours Is No Disgrace” – Alternate Mix

Disc Four: Live

Live at Konserthuset, Gothenburg, Sweden (January 21, 1971)

1. “I’ve Seen All Good People” *

a. “Your Move”

b. “All Good People”

2. “Astral Traveller” *

3. “Everydays” *

4. Live at the Yale Bowl, New Haven, CT (July 24, 1971)

5. “Yours In No Disgrace” *

6. “I’ve Seen All Good People” *

a. “Your Move”

b. “All Good People”

7. “Clap / Classical Gas” *

8. “Perpetual Change” *

Blu-Ray

- 2023 Steven Wilson Dolby Atmos Mix

- 2023 Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA

- 2023 Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix LPCM

- 2023 Stereo Remaster

* previously unreleased