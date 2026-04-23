Warrant has extended their Turn Up the Good Times 2026 tour, announcing a slew of dates that will keep them on the road through October.

The newly announced run of shows will begin on April 30 in Rancho Mirage, California, and conclude on Oct. 31 in Catoosa, Oklahoma. Warrant will be supported variously by fellow '80s and early-'90s rockers Firehouse, Lita Ford, Dokken and Bulletboys.

Venues for every date have not been revealed yet. Nevertheless, you can see Warrant's most up-to-date tour itinerary below.

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Warrant, Turn Up the Good Times 2026 Tour Poster

Warrant 2026 Tour Poster Warrant, Facebook loading...

The current Warrant lineup consists of lead singer Robert Mason, guitarists Joey Allen and Erik Turner, bassist Jerry Dixon and drummer Steven Sweet. The band released its most recent album, Louder Harder Faster, in 2017.

Warrant, Turn Up the Good Times 2026 Tour Dates

April 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa (with Firehouse)

May 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre (with Firehouse)

June 5 - Bradley, IL @ Village of Bradley Public Works (with Lita Ford, Dokken, Firehouse)

June 12 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion (with Firehouse, Bulletboys)

June 13 - Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill Terre Haute

June 14 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre (with Bulletboys)

June 20 - Jackpot, NV @ Cactus Petes Resort Casino (with Firehouse)

July 11 - Roanoke, VA

July 17 - St. Petersburg, FL

July 18 - Las Vegas, NV

July 24 - Menahga, MN @ Mid Summer Music Fest

July 31 - Ashland, VA

Aug. 1 - Waterloo, NY

Aug. 8 - Watertown, WI

Aug. 23 - Gatlinburg, TN @ The Mountain Music Festival (with Rick Springfield, Vixen, 38 Special, Steelheart)

Aug. 29 - Tower, MN

Sept. 11 - Burnsville, MN

Oct. 16 - Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 30 - Tunica, MS

Oct. 31 - Catoosa, OK

Check out our 2026 classic rock tour guide below: