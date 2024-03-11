Sting Announces Sting 3.0 Tour Featuring New Power Trio Lineup

Sting has announced the Sting 3.0 tour, which will put him on the road in North America this fall as the head of a new three-piece lineup.

The trek begins on Sept. 17 in Detroit and concludes on Nov. 13 in Los Angeles, with multi-night stints in several cities. The former Police bandleader will be joined by guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can learn more at Sting's website and see the full list of tour dates below.

The Sting 3.0 tour follows a European trek that will run from May through August. The rocker's 2024 itinerary also includes a handful of stadium dates with Billy Joel, the first of which took place last month in Tampa, Florida. You can see the rest below.

Sting, Sting 3.0 2024 Tour

Sept. 17 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

Sept. 18 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

Sept. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Sept. 21 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Sept. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 4 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park

Oct. 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 12 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 15 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

Oct. 20 - Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Nov. 06 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Nov. 07 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sting and Billy Joel 2024 Tour

April 13 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

Sept. 27 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

Oct. 25 - San Antonio, TX @ The Alamodome

Nov. 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium