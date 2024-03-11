Sting Announces Sting 3.0 Tour Featuring New Power Trio Lineup
Sting has announced the Sting 3.0 tour, which will put him on the road in North America this fall as the head of a new three-piece lineup.
The trek begins on Sept. 17 in Detroit and concludes on Nov. 13 in Los Angeles, with multi-night stints in several cities. The former Police bandleader will be joined by guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can learn more at Sting's website and see the full list of tour dates below.
The Sting 3.0 tour follows a European trek that will run from May through August. The rocker's 2024 itinerary also includes a handful of stadium dates with Billy Joel, the first of which took place last month in Tampa, Florida. You can see the rest below.
Sting, Sting 3.0 2024 Tour
Sept. 17 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit
Sept. 18 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit
Sept. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Sept. 21 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Sept. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 4 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park
Oct. 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Oct. 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Oct. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Oct. 12 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Oct. 15 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
Oct. 20 - Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
Nov. 06 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Nov. 07 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sting and Billy Joel 2024 Tour
April 13 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
Sept. 27 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
Oct. 25 - San Antonio, TX @ The Alamodome
Nov. 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
