Sinead O’Connor Laid to Rest in Ireland: Photos

Sinead O'Connor, who died on July 26, was laid to rest in Ireland on Tuesday.

The singer's funeral was held in the town of Bray, not far from Dublin, where she resided for 15 years. The funeral procession drew thousands of fans, who came to pay their respects. Among the notable attendees were Bono, the Edge and Adam Clayton of U2, as well as the Boomtown Rats' Bob Geldof and the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.

You can see photos from the funeral procession below.

U2 had previously shared a tribute on their social media, quoting a 1986 song called "Heroine" that O'Connor recorded with the Edge: "Touch these eyes with a broken smile, touch my mouth with your furrowed brow, lift my heart, heal my shame, lead me into rest again ... Heroine ... Rest in peace, Sinead."

A tribute artwork to O'Connor was installed by the creative agency the Tenth Man on the hillsides of Bray, displaying the words "EIRE SINEAD" in bright white letters. "We just wanted to take the opportunity to mark the moment with a bold statement that symbolizes what she meant to this little country of ours," Richard Seabrooke, executive creative director of the Tenth Man, told CNN.

O'Connor was found dead in her home in London at the age of 56. Even though she struggled with mental health issues during her career, the cause of death has not been revealed. She is survived by three children.