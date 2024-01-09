Rolling Stones Announce ‘Live at the Wiltern’ DVD and CD

The Rolling Stones have announced the release of a new live album from their 2002-03 Licks World Tour. The Rolling Stones Live at the Wiltern features the band's Nov. 4, 2002, set from Los Angeles' Wiltern Theatre.

The show in front of an intimate audience - the Wintern's capacity is 1,850 - arrived during the Stones' massive world tour in support of the career-spanning 40 Licks compilation from September 2002 that celebrated the band's 40th anniversary. The group played nearly 120 shows, mostly arenas and stadiums, on that tour.

The new live set - which will be released on March 8 - will be available in DVD and two-CD, Blu-ray and two-CD, double CD and three-LP formats. The Rolling Stones Live at the Wiltern arrives five months after the release of Hackney Diamonds, the group's first album of original material in 18 years.

The Stones will support their latest album with a new North American tour that kicks off on April 28 in Houston and is currently set to end on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

What Songs Are Included on Rolling Stones Live Album?

The Rolling Stones Live at the Wiltern includes a 20-song set that features many classic songs from across the band's career. Starting with "Jumpin' Jack Flash," the performance includes "Beast of Burden," "Can't You Hear Me Knocking," "Honky Tonk Women" and "Start Me Up" before ending with an encore of "Tumbling Dice."

The album also includes a cover of "Everybody Needs Somebody to Love" with Solomon Burke, who co-wrote the song and had a hit with it in 1964. The Rolling Stones first covered it a year later on their second album. You can see the track listing for The Rolling Stones Live at the Wiltern below.

'The Rolling Stones Live at the Wiltern' Track Listing

CD1:

"Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

"Live With Me"

"Neighbours"

"Hand of Fate"

"No Expectations"

"Beast of Burden"

"Stray Cat Blues"

"Dance, Part 1"

"Everybody Needs Somebody To Love" (with Solomon Burke)

"That’s How Strong My Love Is"

"Going To A Go-Go"

"Band Introductions"

CD2:

"Thru And Thru"

"You Don’t Have To Mean It"

"Can’t You Hear Me Knocking"

"Rock Me Baby"

"Bitch"

"Honky Tonk Women"

"Start Me Up"

"Brown Sugar"

"Tumbling Dice"