RATM, Kate Bush and Sheryl Crow Among Rock Hall 2023 Inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will welcome Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and the Spinners into its ranks as part of its 38th annual class.

The seven aforementioned inductees will all enter the Hall in the performer category. Hip-hop progenitor DJ Kool Herc and late “Rumble” guitarist Link Wray will receive the Musical Influence Award, while Chaka Khan, Bernie Taupin and prolific session musician and producer Al Kooper will enter via the Musical Excellence Award. Rounding out the 2023 class is the late television host and Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, who will posthumously receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Artists become eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction 25 years after releasing their first recording. Elliott will enter her first year of eligibility, and she, Crow, Michael and Nelson all appeared on the ballot for the first time this year.

Rage Against the Machine, on the other hand, has been nominated five times since first becoming eligible in 2018. Bush and the Spinners have both been nominated four times and have been eligible since 2004 and 1987, respectively.

Michael is the only inductee from the Rock Hall’s list of 2023 nominees who made it onto the fan vote ballot, leading the pack with more than 1 million votes. He was followed by Cyndi Lauper (928,113 votes), Warren Zevon (634,130), Iron Maiden (449,682) and Soundgarden (427,040). Other 2023 also-rans include Joy Division / New Order, the White Stripes and A Tribe Called Quest.

This year’s musically diverse slate of inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s new mission statement, seemingly designed to head off complaints about country, hip-hop, R&B and pop artists being recognized alongside traditional rock artists. "Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country and gospel, rock 'n' roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing,” Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris shared in January. “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all."

The 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.