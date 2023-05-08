Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band will hit the road this fall for a U.S. tour throughout September and October.

The monthlong trek will begin on Sept. 17 in Ontario, California, and run through Oct. 13 in Thackerville, Oklahoma. You can see the full list of dates below.

The current All Starr Band lineup features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette. The band had to postpone and cancel several 2022 dates due to various COVID infections — including two for Starr — but the drummer is adamant about keeping the show on the road whenever possible.

"I was in Atlanta in bed with the flu once and had to cancel two gigs, that's the only time," the former Beatle told Pollstar. "I love to play. I love an audience. This is a known fact. I keep telling the band, If only three people turn up, we're playing."

Before the fall trek, Starr will kick off his spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, California.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Fall 2023 Tour

Sept. 17 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Sept. 19 - Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Sept. 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Center

Sept. 22 - Kansas City, MO @ The Uptown

Sept. 23 - St Louis, MO @ The Fox

Sept. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 26 - Clearwater, FL @ Coachmen Park

Sept. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox

Sept. 29 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Sept. 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

Oct. 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

Oct. 3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

Oct. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 6 - New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino

Oct. 7 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

Oct. 9 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 10 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

Oct. 12 - Little Rock, AK @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 13 - Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino