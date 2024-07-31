REO Speedwagon Adds Loverboy to Extended Tour Dates

REO Speedwagon has tacked 11 more dates to an ongoing tour, adding Loverboy to shows now continuing into November. Presales are already underway for the new shows, using the code REOROCKS.

General ticket sales begin at 10AM local time on Friday, Aug. 2. See a complete list of REO Speedwagon's 2024 dates and concert stops below.

REO Speedwagon is already on the concert trail, having begun their summer tour with Train earlier this month. REO stalwart Kevin Cronin admits that it's an unusual pairing.

"It was kind of a shocker because normally we’re out there with Styx or Journey – you know, in our comfort zone," Cronin told UCR. "But I really dig Train and I've always thought that Patrick Monahan is just a world-class singer and songwriter. I've loved their records from Drops of Jupiter on."

REO Speedwagon's shows with Train continue through Sept. 11 in Phoenix. REO then plays eight connecting dates, including a three-night October residency at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas titled "A Night of 'Hi Infidelity,'" before re-joining with Loverboy on Nov. 6.

They also shared a bill in 2022, accompanied by Styx. Loverboy ended up missing four shows on the Live & UnZoomed Tour after a band member tested positive for COVID. In the meantime, REO Speedwagon memorably added a fun cover of Loverboy's Top 30 1982 hit "Working For the Weekend" to their set.

Cronin jokingly admitted that REO Speedwagon had "so much fun playing and singing the song we may have to leave it in our set even when Loverboy returns. Maybe bands can be like baseball teams, and trade songs. Maybe Loverboy could do 'Ridin' the Storm Out.' That seems like a good trade."

REO Speedwagon's 2024 Dates

7/31 Train & REO Speedwagon @ Syracuse, NY, Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

8/1: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

8/3: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre

8/4: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

8/6: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

8/7: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/9: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park

8/10: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

8/17: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/18: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Franklin, TN, FirstBank Amphitheater

8/20: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/21: Train & REO Speedwagon @ West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/23: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Orange Beach, AL, The Wharf Amphitheater

8/25: Train & REO Speedwagon @ The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/26: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

8/28: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Englewood, CO, Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

8/29: Train & REO Speedwagon @ West Valley City, UT, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/31: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

9/1: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/4: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Ridgefield, WA, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/6: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Wheatland, CA, Toyota Amphitheatre

9/7: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/8: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum

9/10: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/11: Train & REO Speedwagon @ Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/27: REO Speedwagon @ Rancho Mirage, CA, Agua Caliente Casino

10/2: REO Speedwagon @ Las Vegas, NV, The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

10/4: REO Speedwagon @ Las Vegas, NV, The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

10/5: REO Speedwagon @ Las Vegas, NV, The Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort

10/23: REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield @ Eugene, OR, Matthew Knight Arena

10/24: REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield @ Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/26: REO Speedwagon and Dauzat St. Marie @ Bozeman, MT, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

11/6: REO Speedwagon and Loverboy @ Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

11/8: REO Speedwagon and Loverboy @ Cedar Rapids, IA, Alliant Energy PowerHouse

11/9: REO Speedwagon and Loverboy @ Bloomington, IL, Grossinger Motors Arena

11/12: REO Speedwagon and Loverboy @ Toledo, OH, Huntington Center

11/13: REO Speedwagon and Loverboy @ Saginaw, MI, Dow Event Center

11/15: REO Speedwagon and Loverboy @ Jonesboro, AR, First National Bank Arena

11/16: REO Speedwagon and Loverboy @ Corbin, KY, The Corbin Arena

11/19: REO Speedwagon and Loverboy @ Duluth, MN, AMSOIL Arena

11/20: REO Speedwagon @ Rochester, MN, Mayo Civic Center Auditorium

11/22: REO Speedwagon and Loverboy @ Rockford, IL, BMO Center

11/23: REO Speedwagon and Loverboy @ Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena