Pretenders Announce Intimate 2023 US Headlining Tour

Pretenders will supplement their summer stadium shows opening for Guns N' Roses with an intimate U.S. headlining tour in support of their upcoming album Relentless.

The nine-date club jaunt kicks off on Aug. 16 at New York's Bowery Ballroom and wraps up on Oct. 6 at San Francisco's Bimbo's 365 Club. Tickets go on sale on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

Pretenders just concluded a European stadium run with Guns N' Roses and will continue opening for the rockers next month, supporting them on seven North American stadium shows throughout August and September. They're also slated to perform at Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, in October.

The band will release Relentless, its 12th album, on Sept. 15. The album follows 2020's Hate for Sale, and they've previewed it with the singles "Let the Sun Come In" and "I Think About You Daily."

As for the album title, Chrissie Hynde said in a previous statement: "I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word – and I liked the definition: 'Showing no abatement of intensity.' It's the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless."

The Pretenders 2023 North American Tour (New Headlining Dates in Bold)

Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

Aug. 15 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

Aug. 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park at North Shore *

Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *

Aug. 26 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

Aug. 29 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Aug. 31 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

Sept. 3 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *

Sept. 5 - Detroit, MI @ Shelter

Sept. 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium *

Oct. 1 – Dana Point, CA @ OHANA Festival †

Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Oct. 4 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's

Oct. 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo's 365 Club

* w/ Guns N’ Roses

† Festival Appearance