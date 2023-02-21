Paul McCartney Reportedly Recording With Rolling Stones

Some of the biggest legends in rock history appear to be joining forces, as a new report says that Paul McCartney is contributing to an upcoming Rolling Stones release.

Variety, citing “multiple sources,” claims Sir Paul “has recorded bass parts for a forthcoming Rolling Stones project being helmed by 2021 Grammy producer of the year Andrew Watt.” If that info wasn’t exciting enough, the report further suggests that McCartney’s former Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, will also play on the yet-to-be-announced album.

“Recording sessions took place in Los Angeles in recent weeks and, while it’s unclear which tracks will make the final cut — or whether McCartney and Starr would end up on the same song — the album’s production is nearing the mixing phase,” Variety further noted.

In 2021, Mick Jagger admitted it’d be “very difficult” to write new Rolling Stones material without late drummer Charlie Watts. However, a year later Keith Richards revealed the band had “eight or nine new pieces of material.”

News of a potential collaboration between the Stones and Beatles members is certainly music to the ears of rock fans. Historically, the legendary groups have expressed mutual admiration and respect for one another, while also engaging in a little bit of rivalry. Case in point, in 2022 McCartney called the Stones “a blues cover band,” only to have Jagger respond at a concert by joking the former Beatle would be joining the Stones onstage for a blues cover. McCartney later reached out to Richards directly to explain that the quote was taken out of context.

“I got a message from Paul saying, ‘If you’ve read this shit, it’s all out of context, believe me, boys,’” Richards reported, describing McCartney as a “great guy.”