Mick Mars Wants to Be Lost in the Bermuda Triangle When He Dies

Mick Mars predicted he’ll be dead within eight years — and he knows what he wants done with his body.

In a wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone, the embattled Motley Crue guitarist discussed the circumstances that led to his retirement from touring last year, his ongoing lawsuit against his bandmates, his long-awaited solo album Another Side of Mars and his nearly five-decade fight with the bone-fusing disease ankylosing spondylitis.

Mars said he wants his body to be cremated and placed in a lead urn when he dies, adding: “I want them to take it into an airplane and drop it into the center of the Bermuda Triangle. I want people to be able to say, ‘Mick Mars is lost in the Bermuda Triangle.’”

He reasoned that he was “old enough” at 72. “I’m not going to live to be 85 or 90, I just have a feeling. I don’t want to, either," he claimed. "My brain doesn’t want this ugly-ass body that’s all fucked up to keep going. I wish I could just take the information out of my brain, put it on a chip and into somebody else, or a robot. There’s still a lot of stuff going on up there.”

Mars has been grappling with his own mortality at least since he was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis at 27. “I thought, ‘Cool, I know how I’m going to die now.’ But it isn’t AS that kills you," he said. "It causes something else to happen that kills you. It rarely goes into your hands or feet. That meant I could play guitar, and that’s what mattered most.”

Amid the ongoing feud with his bandmates, Mars had a glimmer of good news: He recently sold his publishing rights. “The deal was just finalized. Now I can relax and don’t have to worry about anything, since, like I said, I’m probably just going to live another seven or eight years," he enthused.

Motley Crue, meanwhile, hired John 5 as Mars’ replacement and has been working on new music with longtime producer Bob Rock, which they appear to be teasing now. Their world tour with Def Leppard is also still in full swing.