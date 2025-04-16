Metallica, Billy Joel and More at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival

This year's Tribeca Film Festival lineup has quite a few rock-related selections.

To begin, a documentary about Billy Joel titled Billy Joel: And So It Goes will kick off the festival, which begins June 4 and lasts until June 15. Joel himself is expected to perform.

There will also be showings of films about Depeche Mode (Depeche Mode: M), Billy Idol (Billy Idol Should Be Dead), Metallica, (Metallica Saved My Life), Counting Crows (Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?) and Eddie Vedder (Matter of Time). Idol and Vedder will also perform after their film is played, while members of Metallica and Depeche Mode will participate in post-premiere conversations.

More information about the films, as well as ticketing, can be found on the festival's website.

"Tribeca has always been more than a festival — it's a home for artists navigating an ever-changing industry and an ever-changing world," Tribeca Festival Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. "For over two decades, we've championed emerging voices, celebrated established storytellers, and built a creative community where artists can grow, connect, and thrive. We're proud of the ecosystem we've cultivated and can't wait to share it with the world this June."

For Those That Can't Make It...

Billy Joel: And So It Goes will air on HBO later this summer in two parts, though a precise release date has yet to be announced.

Additionally, Metallica Saved My Life will show in theaters this year in most of the cities Metallica is scheduled to perform concerts in.