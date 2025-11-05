Win a Jimi Hendrix ‘Axis: Bold as Love’ Vinyl Box Set

Released barely six months after the Jimi Hendrix Experience's May 1967 debut Are You Experienced, the band's second album, Axis: Bold as Love, showcased more sophisticated songwriting and musical performances on tracks such as "Little Wing" and "Castles Made of Sand."

Now, nearly 60 years later, Experience Hendrix L.L.C. and Legacy Recordings are offering a deep dive into Axis: Bold as Love with a new deluxe box set that will be released on five vinyl LPs or four CDs Nov. 7. Each one comes with a Blu-ray of additional audio content. The expanded version presents 40 alternative versions, unreleased studio takes, demos, live tracks and television appearances from the album’s gestation and recording period, 28 of which have never before seen the light of day.

Listen to a Previously Unreleased Version of Jimi Hendrix's 'Burning of the Midnight Lamp'

Within the box, fans will find the original stereo and mono mixes of the album, plus a brand new Dolby ATMOS mix. The entire set was overseen by Janie Hendrix, original Experience recording engineer Eddie Kramer and John McDermott.

"As everybody suspects, following up a great first album, it's always difficult to make a second one," ZZ Top legend Billy F. Gibbons says. "And yet, I got to say, Axis: Bold as Love coming down the line, treated the fans and friends and followers to some of the best stuff that Jimi did throughout [his] career."

