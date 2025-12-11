Jefferson Starship has confirmed a string of headlining shows for 2026. The Runaway Again Tour will feature special guests Atlanta Rhythm Section, Orleans and Firefall.

The group will also make select appearances in the U.S. with the Marshall Tucker Band and then in the U.K. as opener for Foreigner. See a complete list of Jefferson Starship dates, cities and venues below. Additional shows will be announced.

"It’s shaping up to be a really special year!" the band said in an official statement. "If you don't see your city yet, don’t worry – there’s much more to come. We can’t wait to see you out there and runaway again."

When Does Jefferson Airplane's 2026 Tour Begin?

Fan pre-sales are already underway. General ticketing begins at 10AM ET on Friday, Dec. 12. Stops include Las Vegas, the Dallas metro area, 2026's Rock Legends Cruise, Baltimore and Detroit, among others. The group is also playing Dec. 29 at the Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek, Michigan, before their Runaway Again Tour kicks off in late January.

Jefferson Starship emerged from the ashes of Jefferson Airplane in the early '70s. Their most recent release remains 2020's Mother of the Sun. Former singer Grace Slick memorably co-wrote a politically charged song for the EP titled "It's About Time."

The group is led by long-standing co-founder David Freiberg. Early '80s drummer Donny Baldwin returned in 2008, as co-lead singer Cathy Richardson came on board. Keyboardist Chris Smith and guitarist Jude Gold round out the lineup. They made special appearances in 2025 with Kansas and 38 Special.

The Atlanta Rhythm Section is best-known for a pair of No. 7 hits, 1977's "So Into You" and 1978's "Imaginary Lover." Orleans reached the Top 10 with 1975's "Dance With Me" and 1976's "Still the One," while Firefall hit with 1976's "You Are the Woman," 1977's "Just Remember I Love You" and 1978's "Strange Way."

Jefferson Starship in the early '80s. (Hulton Archive, Getty Images)

Jefferson Starship's 2026 Runaway Again Tour

1/31 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino

2/6 – Mesa, AZ @ Val Vista Village

2/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino

2/23-27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Rock Legends Cruise 2026

3/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

3/14 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino

3/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

4/3 – Garland, TX @ Garland City Square

4/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

4/18 – Smithfield, NC @ Paul A. Johnston Auditorium

4/23 – Mayetta, KS @ Prairie Band Casino & Resort

4/25 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre

5/1 – Tunica, MS @ Gold Strike Theatre

5/2 – Forrest City, AR @ EACC Fine Arts Center

5/16 – French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

6/18 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ AO Arena

6/19 – London, United Kingdom @ OVO Arena Wembley

6/21 – Munich, Germany @ Cafe Muffathalle

6/23 – Leipzig, Germany @ Parkbühne

7/12 – Lake Charles, LA @ L'Auberge Casino Resort

7/16 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

7/31 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

8/7 – Albert Lea, MN @ Freeborn County Fair

10/3 – Gail, TX @ Coyote Country Store