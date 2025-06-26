The next James Bond movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed.

While no filming, release date or lead actor plans has been revealed, the mastermind behind the current Dune film series, Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival will work with incoming producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman on the follow-up to No Time To Die, which came out in 2021.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a diehard Bond fan.”

He continued: “To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor.”

Amazon MGM boss Mike Hopkins commented: “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself.”

The producers added: “It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

James Bond Franchise Enters New Era

The Hollywood Reporter noted that, in a 2021 interview, Villeneuve told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “I would deeply love one day to make a James Bond movie.”

No Time To Die marked the end of an era of 007 – it was Daniel Craig’s final appearance in the role, and the last movie made by the Eon Productions family business, founded by Cubby Broccoli to make Dr. No in 1961 and run by his daughter and son Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The pair passed overall control of the franchise to Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year, with owner Jeff Bezos reportedly paying close to a billion dollars in the deal.