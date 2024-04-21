Heart kicked off their Royal Flush tour on Saturday at Greenville, South Carolina's Bon Secours Wellness Arena with support from Cheap Trick.

You can see both set lists and videos from both performances below.

In addition to classics like "Magic Man," "Straight On" and "Barracuda," Heart also performed a few of Nancy and Ann Wilson's respective solo songs, plus covers of Led Zeppelin and David Bowie.

The Royal Flush tour marks Heart's first extended trek since 2019 and will keep them on the road, primarily in North America, through late September. The rockers will also head to Europe in June and July with Squeeze opening select dates, and they'll support Def Leppard and Journey on a handful of stadium dates in July and August.

Is Heart Working on a New Album?

It's been a turbulent decade for Heart, who haven't released a studio album since 2016's Beautiful Broken. Ann and Nancy Wilson put the band on hold that year after Ann's husband was arrested for allegedly hitting one of Nancy's children during their 2016 tour.

The sisters mended fences and embarked on the Love Alive tour in 2019, followed by another extended break during which they both released solo albums. However, Nancy Wilson said last June that Heart was working on new material that is "closer to what you would have heard us originally do in the '70s, late '70s. So it's really fun, it's just exciting and inspiring."

Watch Cheap Trick Perform 'Surrender' at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Watch Heart Perform 'Love Alive' at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Watch Heart Perform 'Magic Man' at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Heart, 4/20/24, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville

1. "Bebe Le Strange"

2. "Never"

3. "Love Alive"

4. "Roll the Dice"

5. "Magic Man"

6. "This Is Now" (Ann Wilson & Tripsitter cover)

7. "Little Queen"

8. "Straight On"

9. "Let's Dance" (David Bowie cover)

10. "These Dreams"

11. "Dog & Butterfly" (Acoustic)

12. "Dreamboat Annie" (Acoustic / first live performance since 2016)

13. "Going to California" (Led Zeppelin cover) (Acoustic)

14. "4 Edward" (Nancy Wilson song) (Acoustic)

15. "Mistral Wind"

16. "Alone" (i‐Ten cover)

17. "What About Love" (Toronto cover)

18. "Barracuda"

Encore:

19. "The Ocean" (Led Zeppelin cover)

20. "Crazy on You"

Cheap Trick, 4/20/24, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville

1. "Dream Police"

2. "California Man" (The Move cover)

3. "Southern Girls"

4. "Ain't That a Shame" (Fats Domino cover)

5. "I Can't Take It"

6. "If You Want My Love"

7. "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll"

8. "Stop This Game"

9. "I Know What I Want"

10. "The Flame"

11. "I Want You to Want Me"

12. "Surrender"

13. "Goodnight"