Green Day Announces 30th-Anniversary ‘Dookie’ Box Set

Green Day will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough 1994 album Dookie with an expanded box set edition scheduled for release on Sept. 29.

The four-CD or six-LP vinyl box will include the original album plus unreleased demos and outtakes, and two live recordings from the massive tour in support of the album: their performance at Woodstock that year and a June 5 show from Barcelona.

This box marks the first appearance of the Barcelona concert and many of the demos; the Woodstock show and several of the outtakes have appeared in other forms over the years.

You can see the track listing for the box below.

Dookie, Green Day's third album, was released in early 1994 as the band's third album and their major-label debut. It eventually reached No. 2 for two weeks, sold more than 10 million copies and included the hit singles "Longview," "Welcome to Paradise," "Basket Case," "She" and "When I Come Around." It would go on to win a Grammy for Best Alternative Album and rocketed the Rodeo, Calif., trio to superstardom.

Both versions of the upcoming box will include exclusive collectibles. The vinyl set comes with dog poop bags, five buttons, an air freshener, a postcard, a bumper sticker, a magnet sheet, a paper airplane, a black-and-white cover litho and a poster of the alternate cover art. The CD box includes two stickers, buttons, an air freshener and a magnet.

You can hear the 4-Track demo of "Basket Case" below.

Green Day, 'Dookie: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

CD 1: Dookie

CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes

Dookie 4-Track Demos:

1. Burnout

2. Chump

3. Pulling Teeth

4. Basket Case

5. She

6. Sassafras Roots

7. When I Come Around

8. In the End

9. F.O.D.

10. When It’s Time

Dookie Cassette Demos:

1. When I Come Around

2. Basket Case

3. Longview

4. Burn Out

5. Haushinka

6. J.A.R.

7. Having a Blast

Dookie Outtakes:

1. Christie Rd.

2. 409 In Your Coffeemaker

3. J.A.R.

4. On the Wagon

5. Tired of Waiting for You

6. Walking The Dog (demo)

CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One Of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Basket Case (live)

6. When I Come Around (live)

7. Burnout (live)

8. F.O.D. (live)

9. Paper Lanterns (live)

10. Shit Show (live)

CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5, 1994)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Burnout (live)

6. Only of You (live)

7. When I Come Around (live)

8. 2000 Light Years Away (live)

9. Going to Pasalacqua (live)

10. Knowledge (live)

11. Basket Case (live)

12. Paper Lanterns (live)

13. Road to Acceptance

14. Dominated Love Slave (live)

15. F.O.D. (live)

16. Christie Rd. (live)

17. Disappearing Boy (live)