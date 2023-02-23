Flea to Celebrate How People Fall in Love With Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea announced the launch of a podcast in which he’ll explore how people fall in love with music.

Titled This Little Light, the 15-part series begins on March 30 and features guests including Patti Smith, Rick Rubin and others. They’ll talk to Flea about their early influences and experiences, the teachers who encouraged them and how they learned to balance creativity and career interests. The show is produced in association with Parallel and Audacy, and proceeds will benefit the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, the nonprofit music school Flea founded in 2001.

“I wanted to do This Little Light to benefit my music school,” Flea said in a statement. “The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. ... Everybody’s path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

Flea co-founded the school with his friend Keith Barry as a result of “severe cutbacks to arts education programming throughout Los Angeles public schools,” its website explained. “Our primary focus is on the youth of the community, but all are welcome and encouraged to participate. … Our goal is to keep our standard of teaching at the highest level while maintaining a friendly, fun and nurturing environment. The study of music enriches not only the lives of the student and teacher but the community and society as well.”