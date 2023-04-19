Extreme Shares Two New Songs and Plots Tour With Living Colour

Extreme has released two fiery new songs, "Banshee" and "#Rebel," off their upcoming album Six. You can watch the videos for both songs below.

Singer Gary Cherone detailed both tracks in a statement. "'Banshee' is a seductive, classic hard rock tune with a chugging rhythm section, playful guitar wizardry and electrifying vocals that testify to the power and inspiration of the female form and spirit," he said. "'#Rebel' takes on scathing so-called keyboard warriors with its head-nodding beat and searing dive bomb lead guitar runs catering to the harder edges of Extreme's sound. We're calling out those trolls who can't back up their words."

Six comes out on June 9 and marks Extreme's first album since 2008's Saudades de Rock. The band first previewed the album with the lead single "Rise" in March.

Extreme will promote Six on the globe-spanning Thicker Than Blood tour with support on select dates from Living Colour. Following several cruise and festival dates from April through June, the tour will begin in earnest on Aug. 2 in Portland, Maine. Following a monthlong North American run, the road trip will head to Australia and Japan in September, wrapping on Sept. 26 in Osaka.

Tickets go on sale on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Watch Extreme's 'Banshee' Video

Watch Extreme's '#Rebel' Video

Extreme, Thicker Than Blood 2023 Tour

April 29 - May 4 – Cape Canaveral Trailer Village, FL @ Monsters of Rock Cruise

May 6-7 – Columbia, MD @ M3 Rock Festival

June 2 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Best of Blues and Rock Festival

Aug. 2 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

Aug. 3 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom #

Aug. 5 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

Aug. 6 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount #

Aug. 8 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center #

Aug. 10 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #

Aug. 11 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater #

Aug. 12 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater #

Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall #

Aug. 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater #

Aug. 17 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live #

Aug. 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre #

Aug. 19 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ The Paramount #

Aug. 21 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden #

Aug. 22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center #

Aug. 24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #

Aug. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency #

Aug. 28 – Portland, OR @ TBD #

Aug. 29 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

Sept. 6 – Perth, AU @ Regal Theatre #

Sept. 8 – Adelaide, AU @ Hindley Street Music Hall #

Sept. 10 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum #

Sept. 12 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre #

Sept. 13 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall #

Sept. 17 – Sendai, JP @ Sendai Gigs

Sept. 19 – Yokohama, JP @ KT Zepp Yokohama

Sept. 21 – Tokyo, JP @ Hitomi Memorial Hall

Sept. 25 – Nagoya, JP @ Shimin Kaikan Hall

Sept. 26 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba

# with Living Colour