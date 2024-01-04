Elvis Presley Avatar Shows Coming This Year

The creators of an AI-powered Elvis Presley avatar announced that virtual performance shows will commence in London this year, with dates in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo to follow.

Titled Elvis Evolution, the digital version of the King is being created by Layered Reality, after the success of ABBA’s Voyage production and Kiss’ announcement that the retired band will continue in avatar form.

“The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy,” read an announcement on the company’s website.

“A life-sized digital Elvis will share his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a U.K. stage. … Through AI and groundbreaking tech, you’ll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley’s extraordinary life and career.”

Elvis Avatar Show to Recreate His Life and Times

Company CEO Andrew McGuinness told the BBC that the show would employ holographic projection, augmented reality, live theater and multisensory effects, “transporting fans back through the decades to experience his meteoric rise to fame, larger-than-life persona and the cultural movement he catalyzed in the 1950s and 1960s.”

He added that Elvis Evolution aimed to be “a next-generation tribute to the musical legend,” allowing attendees “to step into the world of Elvis and walk in his shoes.”

More details will be revealed soon.