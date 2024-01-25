Elton John to Release ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour Book

Elton John might be finished touring, but he's still got the road on his mind. The rock legend will detail his mammoth farewell trek in a new book titled Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour.

"I am incredibly excited to announce my new book, Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour, which goes behind the scenes on my final tour, from Allentown, PA, to Stockholm, Sweden and everywhere in between," John wrote on Instagram. "It's been a beautiful journey creating this book and remembering the people and places that shaped an incredible chapter in my life. As well as the stories and memories, not just from this tour but from throughout my career, I've included unreleased photography and memorabilia that I hope give you never-before-seen insights of my life on the road."

Scheduled for release on Sept. 24, Farewell Yellow Brick Road will feature specific concerts from John's five-year farewell tour, including the November 2022 performance at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium that was livestreamed on Disney+. The book will also feature John's reflections on the beginning of his career, as well as a foreword from his husband, manager and tour creative director David Furnish. The book is available to preorder now.

Elton John's Record-Breaking Tour and Post-Touring Plans

John smashed records with the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which began in September 2018 and ran through July 2023, totaling 330 shows. The trek grossed $939 million, briefly making it the highest-grossing tour of all time, although Taylor Swift's Eras Tour quickly broke that record.

The 76-year-old rocker hasn't slowed down since retiring from the road. His Farewell From Dodger Stadium TV special just won an Emmy, making him one of just 19 EGOTs who have secured an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

John also announced back in November that he and longtime collaborator (and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee) Bernie Taupin had recently completed a new album. "We've just finished an album in Los Angeles," he said while inducting Taupin, "which is going to surprise the shit out of you — oh, I can't swear! And it's absolutely wonderful. It's full of youth and it's full of vitality, and it's a wonderful place to be after we've been together for 56 years."