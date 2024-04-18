Allman Brothers Band Co-Founder Dickey Betts Dead at 80

Dickey Betts, an original member of the Allman Brothers Band, has died. The 80-year-old had been suffering from cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

He wrote a number of the Allman Brothers Band's best-known songs, including "Ramblin' Man," "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed" and "Southbound," between their founding in 1969 and his departure in 2000. Betts later inspired a character in Almost Famous, but never returned to the group after 1994's Where It All Begins.

There was at least one close call: By 2015, "Southbound" had begun to show up in former bandmate Gregg Allman's solo set lists. Then Allman made a surprising reunion overture. "I have no problem with Gregg, never have," Betts responded in an official statement. "Sure, it would be fun to play with him again. We'll see where it goes." Nothing ever came of it.

Betts announced his career was over in November 2017: "I've had a great life and I don't have any complaints." Weeks later, however, he confirmed a new tour. "I got bored as hell sitting around here," he later explained. The return was as brief as his retirement, as Betts produced Ramblin' Man Live at the St. George Theatre before health issues beset him once more later in 2018.

First, he suffered a mild stroke in August, and then underwent brain surgery after an accident at home. The procedure was described as successful and Betts' manager described the "outpouring of support from all over the world" as "overwhelming and amazing. We are so appreciative. Thank you all so much for your wonderful thoughts and prayers. We will keep you updated."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

