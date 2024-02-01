Dead and Company Unveil Las Vegas Sphere Show Dates

Dead & Company have revealed the dates for a "Dead Forever" residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

According to a press release, the shows will begin May 16 and feature "never-before-seen visual storytelling from Dead & Company." It also promises a "unique" setlist for each weekend's trio of performances.

You can view a complete list of dates below.

Presale tickets will be available beginning Feb. 5, followed by a general sale on Feb. 9.

The Sphere, which opened in 2023, has only hosted one musical act so far, U2, whose Achtung Baby Live residency began on Sept. 29 and is scheduled to end March 4. Before Dead & Co, fellow jam band Phish will play a four-night run at the venue in April.

Dead and Company's Long Strange Trip Isn't Over Yet

In 2023, Dead & Co completed what was billed as their final tour together, after eight years of performing. But not long after that, the members began discussing what their future might still entail.

"We will play shows — I have to believe that we love this music so much we're gonna play shows — we just are trying to figure out what that looks like for the future," John Mayer said to Andy Cohen last fall. "Everyone has it in their hearts to keep playing."

Dead and Company, Dead Forever – Live at Sphere Dates:

May 16, 17, 18

May 24, 25, 26

May 30, 31, June 1

June 6, 7, 8

June 13, 14, 15

June 20, 21, 22