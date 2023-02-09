David Crosby Called Graham Nash to Apologize Before His Death

A little more than a week before his death, David Crosby called his former bandmate Graham Nash in an attempt to apologize.

“The fact is that we were getting a little closer at the end,” Nash revealed to AARP. “[Crosby] had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk. I emailed him back and said, ‘OK, call me at 11 o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”

Asked if he believed Crosby knew his days were numbered, Nash conceded it was possible.

“He was a very intelligent man. I wouldn’t put it past him to know that he was actually at the very end,” Nash admitted. “The truth is … we’ve been expecting David to pass for 20 years.”

Nash further detailed Crosby’s many health issues, including a liver transplant and seven stents in his arteries. Still, Nash preferred to focus on the fond memories he and his late bandmate shared.

“[Crosby’s voicemail] was very significant for me. It made David’s death a little easier for me because I realized that we were going to get together later in his life,” Nash explained. "Crosby was my dear friend, my best friend for over 50 years. I can only concentrate on the good stuff.”

In a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Crosby, who famously had fallouts with all of his Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmates, admitted he’d “let all three of those guys down.” At the time, Crosby noted he remained in contact with only Stephen Stills, and that Neil Young cut off contact with him following a 2016 incident in which Crosby insulted Daryl Hannah, Young’s girlfriend at the time and now his wife. Meanwhile, Crosby claimed that Nash seemed to "think that I’m responsible for everything wrong since the Korean War.”