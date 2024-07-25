Will a New Edit Save This Troubled 1992 David Bowie Movie?

A “hidden gem” from David Bowie’s filmography has been rereleased after its creator spent years tracking down the rights and a high-quality print so he could recut it.

The Linguini Incident bombed in 1992 after newbie director Richard Shepard, who was 25 at the time, saw his plans crushed by a tight schedule and lack of editorial control.

He’d pitched a small part to Bowie without any real hope of success, but the singer liked the script so much he asked for the leading role instead. As a result he starred alongside Rosanna Arquette in a romantic comedy where the pair stage a heist.

“I loved the script,” Arquette told the New York Times. “I just thought it was well-written and funny … and then, lo and behold, we had David Bowie, so that was really exciting.” She added: “He was just so great on the set. Loved working with him, and loved his energy, and his ability to just be able to connect in the moment — which is the dream for an actor.”

Shepard revealed that the funding for the low-budget production had been assembled “very weirdly,” and after a month of shooting he only had five weeks to assemble his cut – which was then altered without consultation. “I had a list of things I wanted to change,” he said. “There’s weird jump cuts, takes going on too long. It didn’t have any pace.” Three years ago he and a producer tracked down the rights, which had been sold on multiple times, and then located a high-quality print which could be used for a 4K re-cut.

“I was able to pace it up and get rid of all the weird jump cuts that didn’t seem to work,” Shepard said. “I was able to add zooms and reframe and give it an energy that helps tell this oddball story.” He admitted: “I know it’s not going to set any records when it comes out… But for me, it is now the version of the movie that I want people to see… It’s unique. It’s weird. It doesn’t feel like every other movie.”

David Bowie Director Wanted Mick Jagger in the Movie Too

Shepard went on to direct Pierce Brosnan in The Matador, Jude Law in Dom Hemingway and others. The Linguini Incident features music from future Oscar nominee Thomas Newman with cinematography by Robert Yeoman, now Wes Anderson’s right-hand man.

If the director had had his way in the ‘90s, there would have been a second rock star in his first movie – he’d envisaged Bowie and Mick Jagger as the double-act restaurant owners who get robbed. “We naively just sent it to them, to play those small parts, with no money offered, no anything,” Shepard said.

“We get this note back from Bowie saying, ‘I’m interested in your movie, but I don’t want to play that supporting role. I would like to play the lead.’”

Watch ‘The Linguini Incident’ Trailer