Bryan Adams has begun scheduling an epic 2026 tour that already includes stops in North and South America, Asia, Europe and Africa.

Planned U.S. shows follow a string of concerts in Mexico. He's set four dates in Brazil and multi-night stands in Toyko, Japan, and Cape Town, South Africa. The current 2026 schedule ends at Belgium's TW Classic festival. Tickets are already on sale through Adams' official site.

Check out the complete rundown of his 2026 dates, cities and venues below, along with our continuously updated list of the biggest upcoming rock tours. If you attend one of Adams' concerts, however, here's some friendly advice: Don't bother stage crashing. He never misses a beat.

When Does Bryan Adams' 2026 Begin?

Adams had a busy year. He gave the induction speech for Joe Cocker at November's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles. He appeared while in the midst of a 2025 U.S. tour with special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo that boasted more than 20 stops.

READ MORE: More Than 50 Songs That Bryan Adams Wrote for Other Artists

His latest studio project is the recently released Roll with the Punches, which continues an on-going four-album streak of U.K. Top 5 finishes that date back to 2015's Get Up. The reclusive Mutt Lange served as a key collaborator.

Bryan Adams Bryan Adams in the '80s. (Fryderyk Gabowicz, Picture Alliance via Getty Images) loading...

Bryan Adams 2026 World Tour

1/26-27 – Tokyo, Japan @ Nippon Budokan

1/28 – Osaka, Japan @ Asue Arena Osaka

1/31 – Manila, Phillipines @ SM Mall of Asia Arena

2/3 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Beach City International Stadium

2/6 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Idea Live Arena

2/7 – Tampines, Singapore @ Arena @ Expo

2/11 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates @ Saadiyat Island

2/25 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Coliseo De Puerto Rico

2/28 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena Guadalajara

3/2 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena CDMX

3/3 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

3/6 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

3/7 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Vibra Sao Paulo

3/9 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Live Curitiba

3/11 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Araujo Viana

3/13 – Montevideo, Uruguay @ Estadio Centenario

3/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

3/17 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

3/20 – Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arena

4/21-22 – Cape Town, South Africa @ GrandWest Grand Arena

4/25-26 – Pretoria, South Africa @ SunBet Arena

4/28-29 – Durban, South Africa @ Durban ICC

6/3, 6/5-6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn

7/11 – Werchter, Belgium @ TW Classic at Festivalpark