Bob Dylan Announces Spring US Tour Dates

Bob Dylan will be back on the road this spring. The next leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will begin on March 1 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

From there, the singer-songwriter will bring the trek through various southern cities in the U.S., including Athens, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky, Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee and more. Currently, this portion of the tour is scheduled to wrap in Dallas on April 4.

Tickets for all concerts will be available beginning Jan. 26. A complete list of show dates is available below.

Dylan has been performing on this Rough and Rowdy Ways tour since 2021, with his set lists focusing primarily on songs from his 2020 album of the same name. The tour is advertised as lasting until this year.

Bob Dylan, Spring 2024 Tour Dates

March 1 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

March 2 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

March 5 - Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 6 - Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 7 - Fort Myers, Florida @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena

March 9 - Orlando, Florida @ Walt Disney Theater

March 10 - Orlando, Florida @ Walt Disney Theater

March 12 - Jacksonville, Florida @ Moran Theater at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

March 14 - Athens, Georgia @ The Classic Center

March 15 - Athens, Georgia @ The Classic Center

March 17 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ Belk Theater

March 18 - Fayetteville, North Carolina @ Crown Theatre

March 20 - Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 21 - Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 23 - Louisville, Kentucky @ Louisville Palace

March 24 - Louisville, Kentucky @ Louisville Palace

March 26 - Knoxville, Tennessee @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 27 - Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium

March 29 - Memphis, Tennessee @ Orpheum Theatre

March 30 - Memphis, Tennessee @ Orpheum Theatre

April 1 - Springfield, Missouri @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall

April 2 - Wichita, Kansas @ Century II Performing Arts Center

April 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Music Hall at Fair Park