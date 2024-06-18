Axl Rose, Slash and Dee Snider will be among the artists guesting on Michael Schenker’s upcoming album.

Due to arrive on Sept. 20, My Years With UFO features 11 classic tracks from across the guitarist’s time with the band.

Rose sings on “Love to Love” while Slash contributes guitar to “Mother Mary” and Snider fronts “Natural Thing.” Additional guests include Stephen Pearcy, Roger Glover, Joe Lynn Turner, Jeff Scott Soto, Joel Hoekstra, Carmine Appice and more.

Schenker’s core band for the record features keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Black Country Communion), drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne) and bassist Barry Sparks (UFO, Dokken) on bass.

“For the first time ever, Michael Schenker returns to his classic years with UFO, revisiting the era that catapulted both him and the British hard rock band to international stardom,” his label earMusic said in a statement.

“Touring the globe as a teenager, Schenker became a driving force behind some of UFO’s most beloved tracks… During these meteoric years, the albums Phenomenon, Force It, No Heavy Petting, Lights Out, Obsession and the seminal live album Strangers in the Night were released, each contributing significantly to the genre.

“Now, Michael Schenker is set to celebrate those glory days with his new album, My Years With UFO, alongside today’s rock elite.”

Hear UFO Perform 'Love to Love'

Michael Schenker - My Years With UFO earMusic loading...

Michael Schenker, ‘My Years With UFO’ Track List

1. “Natural Thing: (feat. Dee Snider, Joel Hoekstra)

2. “Only You Can Rock Me” (Joey Tempest, Roger Glover)

3. “Doctor, Doctor” (Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice)

4. “Mother Mary” (Slash, Erik Gronwall)

5. “This Kids” (Biff Byford)

6. “Love To Love” (Axl Rose)

7. “Lights Out” (Jeff Scott Soto, John Norum)

8. “Rock Bottom” (Kai Hansen)

9. “Too Hot To Handle” (Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg, Carmine Appice)

10. “Let It Roll” (Michael Voss)

11. “Shoot, Shoot” (Stephen Pearcy)