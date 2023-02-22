Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Supposedly Lawyering Up Over ‘South Park’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly considering taking legal action after a recent episode of South Park depicted the couple in a negative light.

The episode, titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour," centers around the new Prince and Princess of Canada, who bear a striking resemblance to Harry and Meghan, respectively.

In the episode, the prince goes on tour to promote his new book Waaagh, which appears to poke fun at Harry's real-life memoir, Spare.

Waaagh complains about the Canadian royal family and the media, and explains how the prince and princess just want to be treated like normal people and left alone.

However, when the couple move to the town of South Park, they engage in activities that draw even more attention to them, such as landing a private jet in the middle of a street and appearing in magazines and on TV talk shows.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan did not take too kindly to the episode, which originally aired Feb. 15.

Per Fox News, royal commentator Neil Sean claims the couple's legal team is now watching the series closely for any future insults labeled against the pair.

"According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached ... This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke and understand this is how they may be perceived," Sean writes for Fox News.

"Harry and Meghan should and will be 'very concerned' about their celebrity status in America. After being royally laughed at by the satirical cartoon, it shows really how far they have fallen," Sean continues, claiming that, according to a "good source," the couple are "very unhappy" with South Park's portrayal of them.

Fox News clarifies it has yet to confirm if Harry and Meghan will indeed take legal action.

South Park airs Wednesdays at 10PM on Comedy Central.