This massive $30 million mansion is more than 20,000 square feet and was purchased back in 2010 by the retired MLB superstar turned reality star Johnny Damon with his wife Michelle, according to the Robb Report. It sits on nearly five acres and has an eight-car garage.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If you don't know him from his legendary baseball career with the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox, then you may recognize him from Dancing With the Stars season 26 with professional dancer Emma Slater (pictured in feature photo). He was eliminated in the first episode. He was also on Below Deck Mediterranean and Celebrity Apprentice.

But I digress.

With nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, this stunning lakefront home in the Orlando area is in a 24/7 gated community, listed by Alice Anne Jackson with Corcoran Premier Realty at 6004 Cartmel Lane in Windemere, Florida.

According to the listing, it comes with a two-lane bowling alley, fitness center, cigar lounge, wine cellar, arcade plus game room, sports bar, movie theatre, sauna and steam room, and meditation room.

But wait, there's more.

According to the Robb Report, the impeccable grounds have a resort-style saltwater swimming pool that has a grotto, slide, swim-up bar with a hibachi grill, and beautiful lighting that keeps it colorfully illuminated after dark. There's also a sand volleyball court, a playhouse with electricity, two fire pits, two outdoor kitchens, and a boat dock with an upper sun deck, as well as paddle boats and canoes.

Oh, and this should come to no one's surprise that there's even a hair salon. Johnny was known for his long, flowing locks during his four seasons with the Boston Red Sox from 2002-2005 before heading to the New York Yankees from 2006-2009, who made him cut his hair.

Johnny and his wife are selling this luxurious property now that their six children are grown, according to the Robb Report.

Inside Red Sox and Yankee's Legend Johnny Damon's $30M Mansion For Sale 6004 Cartmel Lane, Windemere, Florida Listed By Alice Anne Jackson Corcoran Premier Realty Gallery Credit: Jolana Miller