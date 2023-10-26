First Ever Florida Man Games to Include Evading Arrests, Beer Belly Sumo

The outlandish news and crime stories involving "Florida man" have inspired a new competition where participants will reportedly battle in oddball games.

The Florida Man Games is planning its first ever event at Francis Field in St. Augustine on Feb. 24.

"We though, 'How can we really play on these Florida Man Headlines that we hear so much about?' someone game me the idea to make it into an athletic competition," event organizer Pete Melfi told the Orlando Sentinel. "It's going to be a wild day of mud games and Florida-style obstacle courses. It's going to really be an opportunity to live that Florida Man life for a day."

What Events Are Part Of The Florida Man Games?

The Florida Man Games official website currently lists five events that will be part of the team competition.

The Weaponized Pool Noodle Mud Duel will see competitors smacking each other with foam sticks while in an above ground pool.

Those competing in the Evading Arrest Obstacle Course will be tasked with jumping over fences and running through yards to escape police custody.

Category 5 Cash Grab will involve "real cash" as participants try to grab as many bills as possible while also withstanding high winds.

A Catalytic Converter, 2 bikes and a Handful of Copper Pipes: Race Against Time is described as a "head-to-head race that lets you live a day in the life of a Florida man headline."

Finally the Beer Belly Florida Sumo will have competitors trying to push each other out of a ring.

Additional activities planned for the even include a mullet contest, photos with alligators and a barbecue competition.

How To Sign-Up For The Florida Man Games

Registration is currently open for teams of five. Each member of the team will compete in one event.

Organizers are asking for teams to submit promo videos telling them "why your team has what it takes to represent your county in The Florida Man Games."

Admission for spectators is also available for $45 through TheFloridaManGames.com.

