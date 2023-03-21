Amanda Bynes has been placed under a psychiatric hold after she was spotted roaming the streets naked and alone near downtown Los Angeles, according to reports.

TMZ reports Bynes waved down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a “psychotic episode" before calling 911 herself.

After being taken to a local police station, TMZ reports Bynes was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold, which usually lasts for 72 hours.

The outlet reports Bynes was uninjured during the ordeal and currently remains hospitalized.

Bynes was set to attend 90s Con in Connecticut over the weekend alongside fellow former Nickelodeon stars and All That co-stars Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson and more.

However, she pulled out at the last minute due to illness, per New York Post.

Following Bynes' 90s Con cancellation, Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight, "I’ve just been praying for her. It’s awesome to see she’s doing better. Which is great. We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better."

READ MORE: Amanda Bynes Files to End Conservatorship

Bynes went on hiatus from acting in 2010 after allegations of substance abuse, which was the beginning of a public downward spiral that included allegedly starting a fire in a neighbor's driveway.

The former child star was under a 9-year conservatorship led by her mother, Lynn Organ, until it was terminated in March 2022.

The conservatorship was put in place in 2013 following Bynes' mental health struggles that landed her back in the public eye. She was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In recent years, Bynes appeared to be doing much better. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2019 and started cosmetology school in 2022 to become a manicurist.