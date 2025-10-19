If you are so over the hot and humid weather of summer, there is some good news for you.

It looks like we will have perfect fall weather this year across New York State.

Old Farmer's Almanac Fall Weather Prediction 2025

The Old Farmer's Almanac recently put out its fall weather prediction, and it looks like it will be an elite autumn across the "Empire State."

They are predicting a cool and dry fall for all of New York State.

Of course, with this weather prediction, you can expect to see a lot more people out and about looking at the Fall Foliage across the state.

Click HERE to see the Fall Foilage prediction map for New York State. It looks like we will have the best colors between September and October.

The bad news is that even with an amazing fall predicted for us, Winter could be very nasty.

READ MORE: MASSIVE SNOWSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS WINTER ACROSS PARTS OF NEW YORK STATE.

Weather experts are predicting that we will have a La Niña this winter, and that usually means a cooler and wetter winter season in New York.

Also, with warm lakes this summer, we could end up seeing a lot more lake effect snow around Western and Northern New York.

While it is too early to say for sure if we are expecting a very cold, snowy winter, all signs are pointing that way. You might want to work on getting that snowblower up and running sooner rather than later.

