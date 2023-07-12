Police Raise Reward For Escaped Inmate From New York
The US Marshals have raised the amount of reward money being offered for any information that leads to the capture of escaped inmate Michael Burham.
Police officials continue to search for Burham who was arrested for raping and killing a woman in Jamestown, New York, and then carjacking a couple and forcing them to drive him to South Carolina.
Police say he escaped from the Warren County, Pennsylvania jail and was last seen July 6th at approximately 11:20 PM wearing a blue denim jacket.
During a recent press conference, police had a very direct message for Burham.
Bruham was transported to Warren County in June where he was arraigned on several different charges including three first-degree felonies; two counts of kidnapping and one of burglary. He is also facing changes in New York and South Carolina.