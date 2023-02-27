New York Native Matt Wilson Debuts On American Idol

All eyes were on Matt Wilson as he auditioned for American Idol on Sunday.

This Sunday's episode was the 2nd of the new season of American Idol and the spotlight light was on the Buffalo, New York native.

Wilson got high praise from all the judges after his audition.

Wilson is 21 years old and is a Daycare center worker and mentioned that his wife help pushed him out of his comfort zone to audition for the TV Show.

We had a chance to talk with Matt about the audition process and trying out for American Idol. You can listen to his interview down below.

After his audition, Matt heard those 5 words that everyone who tries out for the show wants to hear, "You Are Going To Hollywood"

Matt will face some tough competition as he heads to Hollywood but the journey there could end up being life-changing for him

Many musical superstars can credit being on American Idol for launching their careers. Winners like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood have become superstars. But even people who didn't win also had amazing musical careers after the show. Clay Aiken Kellie Pickler and Adam Lambert didn't win the show but have become musical stars in their own right.

Good luck to Matt and we know that all of New York is behind him and will be voting for him during the Hollywood rounds of American Idol this season.

