From "slay" to "rizz", nowadays it feels like there is a new term for everything. One teacher on TikTok noticed this and decided to do a little prose production of his own.
Fooling His Students
Sam Salem, a teacher in Los Angeles, noticed his students were always using random terms and phrases in his classroom. Considering how much range there is in how associated a bit of slang is used vs its literal meaning (think Marty McFly describing everything as "Heavy" and Doc Brown asking why everything is so heavy in 1985), Sam began coming up with slang of his own to fool his students with. Here is what he came up with:
Clip/Clipped
Used with a positive connotation. When someone has a good moment in a video or game, they will "clip" the good portion as a highlight. Sam uses this as another way to just say cool.
Oh, it's chicken nugget day in the cafeteria? That's a clip!
Mute
Same uses this one as another way to say lowkey or to be subtle about something.
We're having a kickback at my place this weekend, but keep that muted.
I feel like this is the most applicable only because of how exchangeable it is with lowkey. It flows the same way and rolls off the tongue pretty similarly.
Feta
Feta is my favorite of the three. Sam says to use this with a negative connotation, basically as another way to say someone dropped the ball.
Feta falls apart easily..you did great on the multiple choice section of the test, but when you got to the essay portion? Total feta.
It bothers me how catchy it is and how well it all works. Like, I could totally see myself using this casually.
Go ahead and start using this slang with your friends or kids, maybe you'll help start the next 'groovy'.
