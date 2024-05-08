Hi Idiots.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we wanted to take a minute to shine a little light on it. As a show, we've unintentionally become pretty big endorsers of taking care of your mental health. Aside from putting up with each other for hours a day every day (gulp), we all have things about ourselves outside of work that it never hurts to work on.

That goes for all of you, too. As many of you are probably aware, our show is sponsored by Better Help, an online therapy service that matches you with a licensed therapist suited to your needs. If any of you have ever considered looking into therapy or just want to see what it's all about, you can use our code FREEBEER to get a discount on your first session. This is not a sponsored post, we're just mentioning it.

This month we will be doing a mini-series about each show member's experience with therapy and how it helped them. Each member has done therapy in some capacity and believes that being open about their mental health is the best way to remove the stigma around it.

Today we'll hear from Free Beer:

I wish I had taken my own advice years earlier. I always have said, everyone should go to therapy at some point. The unspoken part: I never went. Until my divorce sprung up. Then I did. Turns out, it was great. Not fun, but so great for me. It didn’t just help me with the divorce, it helped me in all aspects of life, especially my second marriage. All the reasons I gave myself to be intimidated by it, were false. Don’t wait. Do it for you.

Thank you for opening up, Free Beer. We'll hear from each member of the show as the month goes along.

