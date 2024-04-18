Free Questions Hot Answers: What is one common decency that you appreciate?

Hi Idiots.

With the gang traveling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennslyvania for the live shows on Friday, Free Questions, Hot Answers will be a day early this week. Lucky for all of you! If you have questions you want answered by the crew, let us know on social media or email them to tommy@freebeerandhotwings.com.

Free Beer - What's something stupid you will always buy, or if money wasn't a problem you would buy?

Free Beer really said if at first you don't succeed, try, try again, no matter the cost.

The stupid thing I always buy are fish and coral for my saltwater aquarium because I think this time I will make it work. I have had 9 Diamond Sleeper Gobies over the last decade. Only one made it a year. Coral? It’s like I buy it so I can kill it. But if I were rich, I would have an even bigger aquarium and buy more fish!

Photo by Dmitry Bukhantsov on Unsplash Photo by Dmitry Bukhantsov on Unsplash loading...

Hot Wings - What is one common decency that you appreciate?

Too many people confuse what they CAN do versus what they SHOULD do, so I think my favorite form of common decency is when someone has the ability to understand time and place and they go out of their way to adjust their behavior accordingly. Don’t blow smoke around people who don’t smoke. Don’t blast music in a neighborhood in the middle of the night. Don’t swear around kids that aren’t yours. You know…that kind of thing. It’s really not that hard, but a lot of people just don’t care, so I appreciate it when people do.

Photo by Reza Mehrad on Unsplash Photo by Reza Mehrad on Unsplash loading...

Steve - Which of your five senses would you lose and why?

Steve took the safe route, and while he wouldn't be able to smell the things he eats, he would be able to function mostly the same.

Definitely smell. I like eating too much to lose taste. I couldn’t work this job if I lost my hearing and I love this job. I’m not losing touch, for many reasons that should be obvious. And sight? No way! There are too many things is this world that I wanna be able to see.

Photo by Braydon Anderson on Unsplash Photo by Braydon Anderson on Unsplash loading...

Maitlynn - Do you have an irrational fear or pet peeve?

When it comes to irrational fears, I guess I have two. One is more an actual fear and the other is just something I am purely disgusted by. My biggest one is moths. Their bodies are so big, they fly like they're broken and are just generally disgusting. However, I am fascinated by tales of the Mothman and have no issues with butterflies. My second one is hair. As long as the hair is on someone's head I'm totally fine but the second there's a loose hair somewhere, I gag and can hardly look at it. From finding one just stuck to me to the extreme disgust of finding one in your food or pulling it from a drain...I CAN'T.

Photo by Lera Kogan on Unsplash Photo by Lera Kogan on Unsplash loading...

That's Free Questions, Hot Answers this week! Again, send any questions you have to tommy@freebeerandhotwings.com and they may show up next time.

See Inside a Missouri Mansion with 2 Massive Aquariums Gallery Credit: Wayne Norwood, Benjamin Patton, Janet McAfee Inc., Zillow.com