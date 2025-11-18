Hi Idiots.

Yesterday we had an unexpected Best-Of day, but today we were back in business cranking out goofs and gags all morning long. The show was all over the country this weekend, with Kelly in North Carolina for a festival and Free Beer in Ohio commentating the Ravens vs Browns football game.

But no matter where you are or how your wallet is looking, sometimes there are things you'll never compromise on. Like maybe you're making your way through the checkout line at the store with a cart full of items, but if you're like me, you'll still open the little fridge and grab a Monster.

Yes my friends, this is the art of splurging, where you make an impulse purchase without thinking about the consequences. We all do it, and these are the things the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show will always splurge on.

Free Beer

Hoodies. I’m a hoodie snob. Has to be the right logo, the right material, right fit. it’s dumb.

Maitlynn

The thing Maitlynn splurges on will not surprise anyone:

I always splurge on really cool secondhand clothes! I feel like I always get so discouraged going to the mall and seeing nothing I like or seeing that it’s all super boring so when I can find something really unique, vintage, both, I’ll always be down! Especially at locally-owned shops

Steve

Once again, no one will be shocked to here someone on this show will splurge on food.

For me, I have no problem splurging on food. Don’t get me wrong, I love a cheap greasy burger just as much as anyone. But I have no problem at all spending way too much money on a good meal at a nice restaurant.

Hot Wings

Then comes Hot Wings, who isn't a splurger but will spend extra when it comes to power tools.

I don’t think I’m much of a splurger, but I guess if there’s one thing that I can always justify the purchase of, it’s power tools. Oh, and boots.

What will you always splurge on? Let us know.

