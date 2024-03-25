8 New York Counties Have Most Violent Young Criminals

8 New York Counties Have Most Violent Young Criminals

Getty Images

Eight New York State Counties had the most violent youth criminal offenders. New York State has seven indexes for crimes, including violent crimes - murder, rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated assault, and larceny. Unfortunately, New York City does not report its juvenile crime statistics to the Division of Criminal Justice Services. Outside of NYC, 2,998 violent crimes were perpetrated by young offenders according to the most recent data. Crimes such as arson, possession of dangerous weapons, or simple assault were not included in the totals.

The totals for each offense across all reporting counties are:

Murder - 28
Rape - 139
Robbery - 272
Aggravated Assault - 543
Burglary - 473
Larceny - 1,185
Motor Vehicle Theft - 358

The data does include incidents that were reported whether or not charges were filed,

This data is not limited to a court or formal arrest actions. Data includes both formal arrests and police contacts with juveniles where there is probable cause that an offense was committed but no formal charges were filed.

Youth offenders in New York are under the age of 18. The statistics are from 2022, which is the most up-to-date data.

Here are the 8 counties and cities with the most violent crimes committed by youth:

8. Broome County - 96 Index Crimes

Google Maps
loading...

Murder - 1
Rape - 7
Robbery Agg. - 4
Assault - 18
Burglary - 16
Larceny - 47
MV Theft - 3

7. Westchester County - 114 Index Crimes

Google Maps
loading...

Murder - 5
Rape - 1
Robbery Agg. - 16
Assault - 30
Burglary - 18
Larceny - 35
MV Theft - 9

6. Albany County - 123 Index Crimes

By Google Maps
loading...

Murder - 3
Rape - 3
Robbery Agg. - 14
Assault - 37
Burglary - 25
Larceny - 33
MV Theft - 8

5. Suffolk County - 139 Index Crimes

Google Maps
loading...

Murder - 3
Rape - 9
Robbery Agg. - 26
Assault - 27
Burglary - 24
Larceny - 43
MV Theft - 7

4. Monroe County - 186 Index Crimes

Google Maps
loading...

Murder - 1
Rape - 8
Robbery Agg. - 31
Assault - 28
Burglary - 35
Larceny - 40
MV Theft - 43

3. Nassau County - 372 Index Crimes

By Google Maps
loading...

Murder - 1
Rape - 6
Robbery Agg. - 30
Assault - 69
Burglary - 22
Larceny - 205
MV Theft - 39

2. Erie County - 394 Index Crimes

Google Maps
loading...

Murder - 3
Rape - 2
Robbery Agg. - 41
Assault - 40
Burglary - 21
Larceny - 198
MV Theft - 89

1. Onondaga County - 398 Index Crimes

Google Maps
loading...

Murder - 4
Rape - 9
Robbery Agg. - 40
Assault - 63
Burglary - 118
Larceny - 84
MV Theft - 80

Get our free mobile app

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2024

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: new york city, new york, new york state, crime, NYC, Yasmin Young
Comments
Leave A Comment