Any driver in New York State who is caught speeding in one of the automated speed enforcement construction zones will automatically be fined. Automatic cameras will capture speeding driver's license plates and the state will send out Notices of Liability. As of May 17, 2023, anyone caught traveling above the posted speed limit in a work zone, will receive an actual Notice of Liability, which will require the registered owner of the vehicle to pay a fine.

According to New York State, there were 378 work zone intrusions on roads maintained by the State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority,

A work zone intrusion is defined as an incident where a motor vehicle has entered a portion of the roadway that is closed due to construction or maintenance activity. More than 50 of those intrusions resulted in injuries to either a highway worker or vehicle occupant.

The work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding vary each week. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Because the speed detection is automated, the owner of the vehicle (the person who holds the registration) will receive the fine. So, if your family member or friend is driving your car, you will be the one held responsible.

How Does New York State's Automated Speed Enforcement Program Work?

1. An automated radar system will identify vehicles traveling at or above the posted speed limit, which will trigger the system to capture photos and the speed of the vehicle

2. A series of photos will be captured to show the distance and time of travel

3. Data - time, date, posted speed, vehicle speed, location, lane, and direction of travel - will be collected for the vehicle

4. License plate info will be collected and used to determine the registered owner of the vehicle

5. A New York State Certified Technician will review the violation and verify that the data is correct

6. A Notice of Liability is then generated and sent via first-class mail to the registered owner of the vehicle

Does New York State’s Automatic Speeding Fine Add Points To Your License?

Points will not be assessed against your driver’s license for any Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Violations. These penalties are civil in nature, with no criminal implications.

Will Your Insurance Company Be Notified About Your Violation?

No, Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement violations will not be sent to insurance companies.

Can You Dispute The Violation?

By logging into the violation processing website, violators can submit documentation for the reasons outlined as allowable defenses within the legislation.

The zones will move around the state over the next five years.

