Raw Lamb And Beef Products Recall In New York

M&P Production LTD, a company based in Brooklyn, NY, has issued a recall for its raw lamb and beef samsa products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The company is recalling approximately 669 pounds of the products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

USDA USDA loading...

According to Wikipedia,

Samsa is a savoury pastry in Central Asian cuisines.[1] It represents a bun stuffed with meat and sometimes with vegetables

The frozen lamb and beef samsa items were produced between January 2, 2024, and February 22, 2024. The samsa products contain sesame seeds, which is a known allergen. The sesame seeds are not declared on the product label. The products have a shelf life of one year. They may be in consumers' freezers or refrigerators. The products have an establishment number of “EST. 18832.” The products were shipped to retail stores in New York, as well as, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

- 16-oz. plastic-wrapped tray packages containing “SAMSA HALAL” with “USE BEFORE” dates of 01/02/25 through 02/22/25.

- 12-oz. plastic-wrapped tray packages containing “M&P DELICACIES Lamb Dumplings Lamb Samsa” with “USE BEFORE” dates 01/02/25 through 02/22/25.

USDA USDA loading...

FSIS discovered the allergens during a routine verification in the company's plant. Thankfully, there have been no reports of adverse reactions by consumers. If you consumed the product and have a concern, please contact your healthcare provider.

Do not consume the product, return it to the place of purchase, or throw it away. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Peter Raziyev of M&P Production LTD via email at mpfood@optimum.net.

Get our free mobile app