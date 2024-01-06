13 Most Wanted Armed and Dangerous Criminals In New York State

Have you seen any of New York State's 'Most Wanted Fugitives?' They are considered armed and dangerous by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations. Under no circumstances should you try to apprehend any of these fugitives. The investigator's contact info in each case is below each photo.

Some of these fugitives have been on the run for over a year. Each is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

1. Luis Lugo, born March 24, 1989, is wanted in New York State in Newburgh. He was convicted of Criminal Possession Weapon in the second degree. Lugo is a Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Date of Birth: 03/24/1989

Subject is a Level 2 Sex Offender. History of Rape 2nd. Multiple tattoos along right arm including “SURENO”, DEMON with WINGS and “Newburgh on right hand. On left hand: Rosary Beads, “LUGO”, and 2 PELTRATS.

Please contact investigator Joshua Richardson at 845-376-3342 or Senior Investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 if you have info regarding Lugo's whereabouts.

2. Melvin Miles is a black male who is 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was convicted of Att. Murder/ Assault 1st/ Assault in the first degree in Poughkeepsie.

Date of Birth: 12/08/1957

Subject is registered as a Level 3 Sex Offender. History of multiple Rape convictions in the state of Pennsylvania. Subject is considered to be violent offender.

Reach out to investigator Joshua Richardson at 845-376-3342 or Senior Investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 if you have information regarding Miles.

3. Shamar Leggette is wanted in Queens for Attempted Murder, Robbery, and Criminal Use of a Firearm. He was born on April 2, 1982, weighs 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Leggette approached the victim from behind as she was on her way to make a seven-thousand-dollar bank deposit during her employment. Subject forcefully removed her shoulder bag and ran. Leggette was stopped by several bystanders, he then pulled out a gun from his waistband, fired one shot just missing a bystander and striking a glass storefront window.

If you have any information contact investigator Kam at 518-414-4131 or Senior Investigator Canario at 917-946-3354.

4. Dwayne Tidwell, born on April 21, 1990, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is a Leve 3 sex offender convicted of rape in Kings County.

Please contact investigator J M Dumeng JR at 646-879-1475 or Sr. Investigator D Canario at 917-946-3354 if you have any information.

5. Adam Santiago was convicted of attempted assault in New York City. He is a level 2 registered sex offender, Santiago was born on January 13, 1984. He weighs 152 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Subject is a Level 2 Registered Sex Offender with a history of Domestic Violence.

Reach out to investigator K. Richardson at 646.523.4843 or Senior Investigator D Canario at 917.946.3354 with any info about Santiago's whereabouts.

6. Daquan Fletcher is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. His date of birth is 2/24/1990. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd and Grand Larceny in Queens, NY

Subject is a documented gang member with a history of violence and weapons possession. Subject is also wanted by the Town of Poughkeepsie for an additional Grand Larceny.

Please contact investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3534 if you have any info about Fletcher.

7. Robert Glanowski, who identifies as female, is wanted for rape in Tonawanda. Born 1/21/1986, he weighs 205 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is a sex offender who raped a 12-year-old.

If you have info about Glanowski's whereabouts, please contact investigator Dan Higgins at 716-846-5723 or Senior Investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523.

8. Armendo Moreno, was born on 6/1/1961. He is Hispanic, weighs 165 pounds, and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. He is wanted on charges of murder, sodomy, aggravated sexual assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in Westchester. He is a level 3 sex offender.

Contact senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4937 with any info regarding Moreno.

9. Dandre Toole is wanted in New York City for aggravated criminal contempt, conspiracy, criminal weapon possession, and attempted assault. He was born on April 27, 1993, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6 feet tall. He is a known gang member. Toole has a tattoo of flames on his neck.

Please reach out to investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-463 with any info about Toole.

10. Stephen M. Nicosia was born on 08/26/1957. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He is a white male, who is wanted in Ontario County for Sex Offender Registration Violation 1st, Sexual Abuse 1st.

Subject is a Level 2 Sex Offender. No Tattoos or scars. Wears reading glasses.

Please contact investigator Investigator Doug Rusinko at 585-303-9568 or Senior Investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523.

11. Jason Callahan, a white male, is six foot, two inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. His date of birth is 11/23/70. He is wanted for Rape 2nd and Distributing Indecent Material to a Minor.

Subject is also wanted by the Gloversville PD on a Failure to Register warrant.

Please contact investigator L. Crossett at 518-703-4411 or senior investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467.

12. Moises Teiada was born 04/05/1970. He is a white male, who weighs 216 pounds and is 6 feet tall. Teiada is wanted in Suffolk County for Kidnapping 1st, Robbery 1st, and Robbery 2nd.

Subject is classified as seriously mentally ill and violent. No Tattoos. Scars on right hand and face.

Please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Rafael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

13. Louie Soto is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, and weighs 152 pounds. His date of birth is 02/28/1958. He is wanted on multiple counts of Robbery 1st, and Attempted Robbery 1st in New York County

Subject is classified as seriously mentally ill and violent. Multiple Tattoos Left Forearm. Scars on right forearm.

Please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Rafael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.