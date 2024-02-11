New York Drivers: Honda Recall Due to Dangerous Malfunction

New York drivers who own a Honda need to get to the dealership as soon as possible in order to get a dangerous malfunction fixed. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently announced that Honda is recalling 750,000 vehicles.

The issue with the vehicles is an airbag malfunction. The vehicles at the center of the recall are the Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, Fit, HR-V, Insight, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline. Acura models are also being recalled, including the MDX, RDX, and TLX. The models are from 2020 to 2022. Honda had 3,834 warranty claims due to the issue between June 30, 2020, and January 19, 2024. The problem could cause great harm or have grave consequences.

An air bag that deploys unintentionally during a crash can increase the risk of injury.

The specific makes and models being recalled are:

ACURA/MDX/2020, 2022

ACURA/RDX/2020-2022

ACURA/TLX/2020-2021

HONDA/ACCORD/2020-2022

HONDA/ACCORD HYBRID/2020-2021

HONDA/CIVIC/2020-2022

HONDA/CIVIC TYPE-R/2021

HONDA/CR-V/2020-2021

HONDA/CR-V HYBRID/2020-2021

HONDA/FIT/2020

HONDA/HR-V/2020-2022

HONDA/INSIGHT/2021

HONDA/ODYSSEY/2020-2022

HONDA/PASSPORT/2020-2021

HONDA/PILOT/2020-2022

HONDA/RIDGELINE/2020-2021

Honda owners in New York should receive letters in March. Owners can take their vehicles to a dealership to have the issue fixed at no cost. Honda and Acura owners can contact customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

This is the second serious recall for Honda. In December, 2.5 million models were recalled due to an improperly molded fuel pump impeller. This problem could cause a vehicle's engine to stall while driving, potentially causing a fatal crash. The models at the center of that recall - including the Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline, and Odyssey are also included in the recent recall.

