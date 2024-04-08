Dozens Of Dogs Rescued From Meat Trade, Brought To New York

Dozens of dogs and cats are getting a second chance at life after being rescued from the food market. The animals were at risk of certain death in China's meat trade. A New York rescue group stepped in to save the animals and give them good homes here in New York.

What Is The ‘Yulin Lychee and Dog Meat Festival’?

The ‘Yulin Lychee and Dog Meat Festival’ was started in 2009/2010 by dog meat traders. The festival was designed to help boost sales. Even though dogs are consumed year-round in Yulin, the festival escalates the consumption. It starts on June 21 each year. The Humane Society estimates that between 3,000 and 5,000 dogs are killed in the few days at the height of the festival.

The animal rescue group, New York-based No Dogs Left Behind, brought the animals back to New York on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The animals are removed from Chinese slaughterhouses, according to the New York Post. The animals were set to be killed and eaten during a summer festival.

No Dogs Left Behind is a 501(c)(3) organization. The NDLB Shelter & Boutique Adoption Center NY State Shelter is located at 1930 Avenue M in Brooklyn. Jeffrey Beri founded the organization, which works globally to save lives,

"At no point during this response or any other time, is money exchanged for the dogs. Purchasing one dog to save its life will fund the butcher to kill ten more dogs; therefore, it is our policy that No Dogs Left Behind will never pay for dogs and will never collaborate with persons or organizations who purchase dogs."

Credit: No Dogs Left Behind via Youtube

