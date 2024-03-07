Cinnamon Recall In New York Due To Lead Contamination

New Yorkers need to check their spice racks for these brands of cinnamon that may be contaminated with lead. The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall recently and urges consumers to check their cinnamon.

According to Mount Sinai,

Lead is a very strong poison. When a person swallows an object that has lead in it or breathes in lead dust, some of the poison can stay in the body and cause serious health problems.

Through testing, the FDA found that the cinnamon products contain elevated levels of lead. The FDA advises consumers to throw any of the cinnamon brands below away as they may be unsafe.

Following the October 2023 recall of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce products due to elevated lead levels linked to the cinnamon in those products and the concern for lead toxicity in children, the FDA initiated a targeted survey of ground cinnamon products from discount retail stores and analyzed the samples for lead and chromium.

These Brands Of Cinnamon Are Being Recalled

Supreme Tradition, sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. Best By: 09/29/25 09E8, 04/17/25 04E11, 12/19/25 12C2, 04/12/25 04ECB12, 08/24/25 08A_ _, 04/21/25 04E5, 04/21/25 04E5 / Lead concentration (ppm) 3.37, 2.26, 2.03, 2.34, 3.14, 3.12, 2.88, and 3.13.

La Fiesta, sold at La Superior and SuperMercados. Lot code 25033 / Lead concentration (ppm) 2.73

Marcum, sold at Save A Lot. Best By: 10/16/25 10DB and 04/06/25 0400B1 / Lead concentration (ppm) 3.20 and 2.70

MK, sold at SF Supermarket. Lead concentration (ppm) 2.99

Swad, sold at Patel Brothers. Lot code KX21223 / Lead concentration (ppm) 2.12

Because these products have long shelf lives, the FDA says consumers need to check their cabinets, spice racks, pantries, etc. The products should not be eaten, sold, or served. If you have any of these brands, please throw them away.

