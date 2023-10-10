If you're a cannabis enthusiast, there is a huge cannabis festival happening in New York this fall. The NY Cannabis Arts and Music Festival will take place from Friday, October 13 beginning at 3 pm through 10 pm on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

The Festival will be located at the Knarich Family Farm LLC, 2013 County Highway 10 Laurens, NY 13796.

NY Cannabis Arts and Music Festival

The NY Cannabis Arts and Music Festival promises,

3 Days of Peace, Love, and Cannabis Culture! Come camp for the weekend, or just visit for the day! Enjoy 25+ bands, DJs, Fire spinners, Hula3 Days of Peace, Love, and Cannabis Culture! Come camp for the weekend, or just visit for the day! Enjoy 25+ bands, DJs, Fire spinners, Hula Hoopers, and Poi. Visit Artist village and Vendor Row. Listen to Guest Speakers, enjoy live demonstrations, and Night Visuals! Featuring New York States first legal Cannabis Competition! Ticket Sales End On October 12:

Tickets To Attend The NY Cannabis Arts and Music Festival

Weekend Camping Pass - $130.41

A weekend pass includes car or tent camping, as well as access to the event for the weekend.

Day Pass - $66.20

A day pass includes entry to the event on the day of your choice from 10 am to midnight.

You can get more information and buy tickets to the NY Cannabis Arts and Music Festival here.

Some New York State Lawmakers Want To Ban Public Marijuana Use

If Republican lawmakers have their way, marijuana use will be banned in public places in New York State. The recreational adult-use cannabis industry is still in its infancy in the state, but certain lawmakers want to limit where consumers can smoke. According to Spectrum 1, New York Senator George Borrello and NY Assemblyman Michael Novakhov, want to allow local governments to put local laws in place that ban the consumption of marijuana in public...READ MORE.

