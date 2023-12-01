New York State Prison Locked Down Due To Violence

A prison in New York State has been locked down by the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision due to violence. DOCCS posted a statement via Facebook that for the safety of the staff and incarcerated individuals, Attica Correctional Facility in Wyoming County is under lockdown.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The statement says that the violence began as inmate on inmate, but the staff has also been assaulted. A correctional officer was stabbed multiple times. The facility will be fully searched. DOCCS says that they are working with state and local police and will fully prosecute those responsible for the violence.

Attica Was The Scene Of The Deadliest Prison Riot

The deadliest prison riots happened at Attica Correctional Facility. The Attica Prison Riot, known as the Attica Prison Rebellion, began on September 9 and ended ended on September 13, 1971. The Attica Uprising had the highest number of deaths in the history of United States prison uprisings with 33 incarcerated individuals and 10 correctional officers and employees killed.

Credit: Showtime via Youtube

These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff

Attica Correctional Facility had Attica 57 attacks on incarcerated individuals and 47 attacks on staff in 2022. But it didn't make the top 10 prisons with the most attacks on staff.

The data in the report is from January through December of 2022, which is the most up-to-date. These are the 10 prisons (only facilities managed by DOCCS are included in the report):

10. Mid-State Correctional Facility (Medium Security) - 55 Assaults On Staff

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

9. Elmira Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - Assaults On Staff

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

8. Sing Sing Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 57 Assaults On Staff

Sing Sing Study Program Getty Images loading...

7. Upstate Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 58 Assaults On Staff

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. Coxsackie Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 59 Assaults On Staff

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Green Haven Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 81 Assaults On Staff

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Fishkill Correctional Facility (Multi-Level Security) - 82 Assaults On Staff

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Marcy Correctional Facility (Residential Mental Health Treatment Unit) - 101 Assaults On Staff

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Five Points Correctional Facility - 108 Assaults On Staff

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. Great Meadow (Maximum Security) - 143 Assaults On Staff

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app