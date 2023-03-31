Strong Rain Storm Coming to New York State

There are going to be some strong thunderstorms passing through much of New York State over the weekend. The storm will certainly pass through Western New York and reach as far as Central New York.

What is the weather forecast for this weekend?

While the National Weather Service calls the thunderstorms "strong", that does not necessarily mean that they will be "severe". Though, we should certainly prepare for significant rainfall.

...THERE IS A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS SATURDAY ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN OHIO...MUCH OF PENNSYLVANIA...SOUTHERN INTO CENTRAL NEW YORK STATE, according to the National Weather Service.

Every day, the NWS puts out a daily alert of the forecast across the United States, and in the past few days, they have specifically been tracking the storm that will pass through New York State.

